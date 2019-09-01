Hats off to you, Prime Minister Modi, to Amit Shah and to rest of your colleagues at the BJP. What the Congress Party did not or could not dare to do in more than 60 years of rule, you and your team did it in first two and half months of your landslide victory in the May elections. I am sure the majority of Indians in India and 20 million strong Indian diaspora abroad, including Indian Americans, are so excited and happy at your momentous decision and victory.
It is indeed amazing that you and your Chanakya-like lieutenant Amit Shah along with many of your team so cleverly carried out this delicate operation of abrogating Article 370, and dividing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories. I am sure that later on, in due time, you will grant Jammu and Kashmir a statehood that it so rightly deserves. Even from now onwards but especially then, a lot of aid will flow to the new state for its development for the benefit of its population. Now the newly designated union territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh will greatly benefit in the sectors of healthcare, employment, agriculture and education of its youth. Crores of rupees worth of industrial development will flow into the region affording thousands of jobs to its frustrated youth.
Once the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir becomes normal, tourism there will increase drastically. Kashmir Valley, with its stunning beauty, will entice millions of tourists from India and from all over the world, bringing in millions of dollars to the national and state coffers. If your government decides to build a few casinos in Jammu and Kashmir, it would be a Mecca for the tourists and millions more from all over the world will flock to the region, and thousands of jobs will be created. The state and the nation will collect hefty tax revenues from the casinos.
Our rich business tycoons will then be interested in expanding their business empire in the region, creating thousands of new jobs and increasing tax revenue for the state and the nation.
All this economic development and creation of jobs will develop the region's economy. Its youth, instead of wasting their time and lives in misguided terrorist activities, will be spending their time earning a good living, helping their families and friends and becoming useful citizens of India.
Your decision and swift action for abrogating Article 370 will go down in history as a bold and momentous move that will benefit the nation immensely. So, sir, hats off to you and your team once again and our sincere best wishes to the BJP government for the next five years and more so that India can be a powerful and prosperous nation.
Chaitanya Davé
Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.