Here are excerpts of a letter to USCIRF regarding their concerns raised on Dec. 9, 2019 regarding the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act, for which I present a few facts that I hope will help removing any confusion.
The Citizenship Amendment Act is a part of the correction to the blunder that left many minorities in a vulnerable position in 1947 in Muslim-dominated three neighboring countries. This act will allow citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities from three neighboring countries who entered India before Dec. 31, 2014. CAA has been brought constitutionally by democratically elected members of the Indian Parliament.
Regarding USCIRF saying that “The CAB enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion,” this is not true. Muslims are not included because as per the UN definition of minorities, they are not in minorities in these three countries whose state religion is Islam. Radical Wahabi Islamists residing in these three South Asian Muslim countries are the perpetrators and frequently target Hindus and Sikhs due to their different religious practice.
If Muslims fears atrocities on their own land in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, then those Muslims can use their right of self-determination and carve out a piece of land within the country they reside in. Shias, Ahmadis and Muhajirs who voted for the creation of Pakistan are not India’s responsibility. Shias, Ahmadis and Muhajirs are equally responsible for the atrocities of minorities.
Regarding the comment that “CAB is a dangerous turn in the wrong direction; it runs counter to India’s history of secular pluralism and the constitution; which guarantees equality before the low regardless of faith,” I have this to say: There is no violation of Indian Constitution section 14, 15 or any other which guarantees equality to all legal citizens of India. This act does not even apply to the lawful Indian citizens. It is not about ripping off the citizenship based on the religious background. This act is about giving the protection and citizenship to the foreign nationals who are victims of religious intolerance. Those who have entered in India by Dec. 31, 2014 due to the religious persecution will be covered under this law.
USCIRF’s own annual report of 2019 has designated Pakistan in the list of “Countries of Particular Concern.” The report discusses how the Pakistan government has failed to protect minority groups. The same report discusses how Hindu and Christian women were particularly vulnerable to kidnapping, forcible marriage and rape. My response here is how the CAA that allows asylum to religiously persecuted Hindus, Sikhs and other religious minorities from Muslim majority countries is different from U.S. asylum laws?
Regarding fear of USCIRF over the National Register of Citizens in Assam and nationwide, it is India’s personal matter. Every country has a right to take actions in favor of their national interest. But since USCIRF have raised concerns over NRC, please note that NRC is not based on religion. NRC is like voter registration or the Social Security Administration that is conducted here in the U.S. Every country has some sort of national registration of its own citizens.
Why is India’s illegal immigrants’ problem intentionally linked to human rights violation when other countries deal with them by deporting them immediately?
I have several questions for those who are advocating religious freedom in India and I am certain that many Hindus like me also feel the same.
On Nov. 14, 2019, the FBI released the 2018 Hate Crime Statistics Report showing that anti-Hindu hate crimes have risen in the U.S. again. And yet I could not find any press release by USCIRF condemning the anti-Hindu hate crimes here in the U.S.
My humble request to USCIRF is to support the democratically elected government of India which is committed to giving equal rights and opportunities to everyone.
