I was overjoyed to see the coverage of the Biden-Harris win in India-West. It is indeed a source of pride for women, Indians, and Indian Americans that pretty soon we would have Kamala Harris, who is half Indian and half Jamaican, as the vice president of the U.S. I looked into the factors that led to her selection by Biden for the VP candidate. Several factors contributed to that decision.
One, while Biden wanted a woman as a running mate, it seems James Clyburn, the House Representative of South Carolina, and former President Obama may have convinced him to choose a black woman for the job to solidify his support among blacks because if it weren’t for blacks, Biden could not have revived his candidacy in the primary election through Clyburn’s help, and it was partly because of insufficient support from blacks that Hillary Clinton had lost the presidential election in 2016.
Two, the white supremacist segment of Trump’s support group was causing hate crimes to escalate against minorities. Selection of Harris changes the narrative.
Three, the Black Lives Matter movement has been in ascendence in the wake of several recent incidents of police brutality.
Four, Harris, with her background as city attorney, district attorney, and attorney general, has the right credentials to maintain law and order...an issue on which Trump wanted to run in 2020.
Five, she is known to be a good debater.
Last, she’s only 56. She can become president, if, God forbid, Biden cannot function.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.