The Pakistanis are dancing that their Prime Minister Imran Khan had given an excellent speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September. No doubt the four points Khan dealt with are important for Pakistan and UNGA is the right forum for these. But there is always a hierarchy of priorities and Khan should have devoted about half the time to three issues: namely, climate protection, money laundering and Islamophobia, and then devoted time to the issue of Kashmir.
Before delivering his speech, Khan should have studied the matter in detail and found out why UNSC Resolution 1948 about the plebiscite was not implemented. Pakistan is blamed for not vacating PoK (Gilgit Baltistan and AJK, as called in Pakistan), which was the necessary condition for a plebiscite. Hence, Khan should have told the UNGA that Pakistan is prepared to get the entire AJK & Gilgit Baltistan vacated of outsiders to facilitate the plebiscite in a united J&K. At the same time, he should have asked the UNGA to similarly ask India to get J&K vacated of outsiders (who are in negligible numbers due to Article 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution which were on statute till Aug. 5, 2019).
Hem Raj Jain
Shakopee, Minnesota
