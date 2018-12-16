International relations are very dynamic that creates opportunities for ambitious politicians. All of a sudden, Pakistan is faced with several factors that confluence at the same time. This is apparently forcing its Prime Minister Imran Khan to take initiatives to seek peaceful relationship with India. The major factors include:
Pakistan is bankrupt and Khan must raise funds in a hurry.
President Trump withdraws military aid and given an ultimatum to Pakistan to get rid of all brands of terrorists including LeT responsible for attacks on Mumbai.
Pakistanis attack the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.
Khan offers a corridor for Sikh Pilgrims to visit Kararpur Sahib Gurudwara.
Imran Khan was elected Pakistan’s prime minister only because its military and the ISI (intelligence agency) supported him. To get elected, he had no choice but to compromise with them. After elections, he had to raise funds to govern Pakistan. First, he tried IMF. But the USA was not ready to support till Pakistan had cleared all terrorists from Pakistan. Trump also insisted that Pakistan must withdraw its support of Taliban in Afghanistan.
Having fought three conventional wars with India, defeated and lost East Pakistan, the military and the ISI have been using the terrorists as a proxy to fight India. In fact, Pakistan intentionally safeguarded Osama bin Laden in its military cantonment, Abbotabad, privately helping Pakistan to stage terror attacks on India, U.S. and elsewhere. Pakistan’s betrayal of its military ally, the U.S., went unpunished till Trump was elected president. President Trump called Pakistan’s lies and bluffs and has withdrawn military aid. At the same time, the U.S. has moved closer to India by treating India as a close ally on a par with the U.K. The alliance of the USA, India, Japan, Australia is getting stronger.
India has also upgraded its relations with China and Russia. Years ago, it would have been unimaginable that these three countries will be organizing military drill.
While Imran Khan was shopping for funds, he was shocked when the Chinese Consulate in Karachi was attacked by terrorists. This angered China though no Chinese was killed. China protested the event on its TV and intentionally showed the map of Pakistan occupied Kashmir as Indian territory. It was always the strategy of Chinese to send a trial balloon before policy change.
Under pressure and to build peaceful relations with India, Khan invited Indian leaders to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. One of them, a minister from Punjab, had played cricket against Pakistan. Khan appealed to the emotions of the Sikhs and announced he would build a corridor with India for safe journey of Sikh pilgrims from India and abroad. The corridor is being compared to removal of the Berlin wall between the East and the West Germany.
This is probably the first time in the history of Pakistan’s foreign relations when its allies, the USA and China, have turned against Pakistan and are applying pressure. China has appealed to Pakistan to develop peaceful relations with India. China needs peace and security to complete its major international infrastructure rail link connecting China and Pakistan’s port in Baluchistan. China is also not happy with terror incidents by Muslims in Sinkiang and connections with Pakistani terrorists have been identified.
The former Pakistan’s Ambassador to the USA Huqquani of the Hudson Institute, a think tank in New York, is an expert on Pakistan and South Asia. He has been publishing and advising Trump administration on the need for a new and tough policy to deal with Pakistan’s military and the ISI. If Imran Khan wants to get along with the USA, China, and India, he has no choice but to exterminate all brands of terrorists and terror cells and organizations from the territory of Pakistan. He is giving the impression that he is fully convinced. But Pakistan cannot clear its terrorists without the cooperation of its military, and especially the ISI. Will Imran Khan be able to persuade and force the military to act?
Prime Minister Modi is also seized with a great opportunity to capitalize on the weakness of Pakistan. Nobody will know what transpired privately in Argentina amongst Modi, Trump, Putin, Xi. Imran Khan, being a champion of cricket, knows how to read the tea leaves. If Pakistan’s military and the ISI finally cooperate with the civilian government of Pakistan, it will be a success for democracy and the leadership of Imran Khan.
Ven Parameswaran
Scarsdale, New York
