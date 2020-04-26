I read with interest your article, “India Denies it Removed Ban on Hydroxychloroquine Under Threat from Donald Trump.” Trump himself has said in response to the question about the ban, “But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?”
We don’t know what exactly transpired between Trump and Modi but, knowing Trump, I won’t be surprised if he did threaten to retaliate if India didn’t lift the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Of course, neither party would openly admit that for diplomatic reasons.
Since the coronavirus pandemic is a global phenomenon, it does make sense for all the countries to cooperate with each other to fight the virus, instead of fighting among themselves. “All hands on the deck” policy is the need of the hour.
As far as the controversy regarding the usefulness of HCQ to cure COVID-19, I would pay more attention to U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci than to Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro. Just as I won’t trust Fauci to make trade deals with China, I won’t trust Navarro to make recommendations on what medication should be used to treat COVID-19.
Finally, it would be strictly up to the patient and the attending physician to decide if HCQ should be tried on the patient or not. One of the reasons Trump is pushing HCQ is because if it turns out to be successful in treating the COVID-19 stricken patients, he can get the economy rolling at a faster clip.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, Calif.
