Over the past several weeks, hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers have marched across the country towards New Delhi to peacefully protest against new agricultural legislation that would disrupt a decades-old system of crop price guarantees, government loans, and other support for farmers, including payments when crops are destroyed in natural disasters.
In the wake of reports that Indian police have responded to these peaceful protests with violent crowd dispersion tactics, including batons, water cannons, and tear gas, we feel we must speak up to defend the right of peaceful protesters to voice their views and concerns, just as those around the world spoke up to defend the right of Americans to peacefully protest systemic racism and police abuse here in the United States without being subject to physical violence and intimidation. We call on the Indian government to put a halt to the use of these violent tactics.
As the world’s largest democracy and a country with a deep history of nonviolent protest, India has a special obligation to ensure that these farmers’ right to be heard is honored. It is our sincere hope that the farmers’ protests will lead to a constructive dialogue between the Indian Government and India’s farming community so that a peaceful and equitable resolution for all parties can be found.
South Asian Bar Association of Northern California
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.