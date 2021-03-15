We recently wrote a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, which we wish to share with India-West readers:
“Dear President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,
“Sir and Madam Vice President, congratulations on your historic win. You both have made history, as the oldest person to be president and an Indian American Black woman as vice president. You both have shown that democracy has prevailed.
“First and foremost, we are writing to you because our nation is facing its worst crisis in the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 400,000 Americans have died and over 24 million people have been infected. So we, the American senior citizens, urge you to please focus on the vaccines getting in the hands of the states’ health departments as soon as possible. As ordinary senior citizens, my wife and I have done our part by volunteering for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 trial. We don’t want to see over 75,000 volunteers’ sacrifices in Moderna plus Pfizer’s vaccine trials go to waste.
“Second, we all know America is lost amidst the pandemic, and lost trust in our legal, political and law-enforcement systems. We urge you Sir and Madam, to help restore Americans trust in our democracy and our leaders in all facets of our lives. We know you and Vice President Kamala Harris with your teams of experts can restore the faith of Americans in our leaders.
“Third, healthcare workers cannot be put at risk because they do not have sufficient PPE. We are the USA, the most powerful country in the world. They need to be provided appropriate protection. Only when they are protected can they then protect us. Again, we are pleading with you to do something. Please prioritize healthcare workers to get the needed PPE.
“Finally, there is unemployment and poverty due to Covid-19 and your stimulus bill will put food on the tables, especially during the winter months and warm clothes.
“Sir, these are our personal opinions and pleadings on behalf of the senior citizen population and not motivated by any political agenda. We are just ordinary American senior citizens pleading with their president and vice-president.
“Take care, and God Bless America.”
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.