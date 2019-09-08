This has reference to Saeed Naqvi's thought-provoking article “Post Rahul, Congress May Splinter, But Something New is Needed.” As noted by the writer, Rahul Gandhi banked on a negative campaign based on the then popular phrase "Chowkidar Chor Hai,” which failed to influence the electorate.
As against this, Narendra Modi in his first term proved that what he says he means and what he means he does without fear or favor. For too long Congress retained power harping on its contribution and sacrifice for the Indian freedom struggle. Years and years passed by and Congress failed to reconstruct India in the post-Independence days. No wonder, therefore, Gandhiji, in his article in "Harijan " titled "His Last Will and Testament," he wrote that "Congress has outlived its use in its present form, should be disbanded, and flower into a Lok Sevak Sangh.” But he also added that “it cannot be allowed to die."
In other words, Gandhiji wanted changes in the structure of the Congress Party in order to make it better designed to fulfill the purpose of effecting a social and economic revolution. Is anybody serious enough in the Gandhi family today to read Gandhiji's article between the lines?
Suhas Patwardhan
Redmond, Washington
