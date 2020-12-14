President-elect Joe Biden recently announced the appointment of Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff, and the Biden-Harris has also named 16 prominent government and industry leaders to their advisory board. Among these are Pete Buttigieg, Cindy McCain, Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general; and Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general.
A longtime aide to the president-elect, Klain will oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor. In addition to supporting the president-elect, Klain will work to build a diverse, experienced and talented team to help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris meet the urgent challenges facing the country. Klain was most recently a senior advisor to the Biden for President campaign and has previously served the president-elect in a number of roles including as his chief of staff when he became vice president. Klain is also known for his role as the White House Ebola Response Coordinator at the height of that public health crisis.
“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” said Biden. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”
“It's the honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence. I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country,” said Klain.
We at Indian Americans for Biden-Harris are pleased to see a return to normalcy by the actions of the president-elect and vice president-elect with the selection of the Transition team, just few days of winning a clear mandate from Americans. This is a clear statement that diversity of ideology and background is a core value of the transition, and the latest announcement is another step demonstrating the importance of unifying the country under a Biden-Harris administration.
Satish Korpe, another co-founder of our group, said, "We are delighted to see President-elect Joe Biden select highly qualified Indian Americans to his team. It shows the respect he has for the 4.5 million Indian American community.
Suresh U. Kumar
Co-founder,
Indian Americans for Biden-Harris
Via E-mail
