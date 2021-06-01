Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully implanted his saint-like persona into the psyche of Indians. Although blessed with excellent oratory skills, charisma, and popular support, he has wasted the tremendous mandate and the faith placed in him. Instead, he has used it to subvert the media and hobble India's democratic institutions, allowing him to crush dissent and decimate a weak opposition. Additionally, his cabinet has mere yes-men who see more value in seeking his blessings rather than improving governance.
A perfect recipe for a perfect storm began with Prime Minister Modi’s ill-advised chest-thumping on the world stage claiming to be the only major head of state to have successfully defeated Covid-19. Meanwhile, amidst the celebration and self-congratulations, little was done to improve the poor healthcare infrastructure ever since the first Covid-19 wave. Alarmingly, to compound matters, India’s vaccine-making industry, despite being the largest, was completely shackled by the government. Healthcare experts were ignored.
Adding insult to injury, political rallies and massive melas were conducted by the government despite the astronomical rise in Covid cases. Modi even boasted about the massive size of his rallies! The deadly consequences unfolded; the world watched in horror as the second wave killed thousands going by the official count. Gallingly, Modi’s army of trolls and cohorts, amid the tremendous loss of life, devoted themselves to protecting Modi’s image and god-like persona. One is reminded of the terrible British Raj era famines and the British Raj bureaucrats who saw more value in protecting the image of Britain rather than addressing the causes. Tragically, Modi’s social-media armies have gone much further than the British.
The deadly second wave, the Stalin-like government propaganda pushes, is solely and primarily the fault of the grief-stricken Indians – the same citizens who voted for him! Crises may come but the writing on the wall is indelible. Challenging Prime Minister Modi is challenging Hinduism, challenging Prime Minister Modi is anti-India. Warning: Prime Minister Modi is India.
Nitin Bhakta
Redondo Beach, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.