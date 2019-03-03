I am very confused to have read about Congresswomen Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, who represent Silicon Valley, introducing legislation that will protect the H-4 visa holder spouses’ work authorization. Earlier, Senators Kamala Harris and Kristen Gillibrand had written to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services supporting the H-4 visa for these spouses.
I have failed to understand the mindset of these politicians. What are they trying to prove? What do they represent? What are their core values towards the people who put them in the position they are today? What level of American values do they have? Zip! Zero! None!
I find these politicians are very much in love with these Indian H-4 spouses. They should quit their jobs in Washington and work to change the laws of the country so that these H-4 spouses should be appointed to their cushy jobs. Some politicians love illegal immigrants and love these H-1B/H-4 visa holders. If these illegals and H-1B/H-4 people have a "legal right" to take our jobs away, why not start with the politicians' jobs?
If they want to do even better, they should renounce their U.S. citizenship, go live in India, and work on getting more Indians on H-1B and H-4 visas in the U.S.
Do not give me a lecture by taking my job away. Sacrifice your job by giving it to an illegal or H-1B/H-4 visa holder. This will be a real noble cause.
Virendra Jain
Concord, California
