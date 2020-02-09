Value Our Families, a national coalition of organizations seeking to strengthen the U.S. family-based immigration system, issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court decision on President Trump’s public charge rule.
Reshma Shamasunder of Value Our Families, stated:
“The disgraceful Supreme Court decision to allow the Trump Administration to continue separating low income families is against the heart of our tradition as a nation that welcomes people regardless of how much money they have. This public charge rule will likely result in many denials of green card applications as it views all immigrants negatively except the wealthiest and healthiest. Family-based immigration will be hit hardest by the rule, likely heavily impacting the parents of U.S. citizens, elderly or low income immigrants, and people with disabilities or health conditions.
"We call on members of Congress to speak up against Trump’s anti-family attempts and help us pass the Reuniting Families Act as a real solution to strengthen our family-based immigration system.”
Alvina Yeh, executive director of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, a member of Value Our Families coalition, stated:
"This public charge decision is a disgrace! The Supreme Court is choosing to allow the Trump Administration's punishment for poor and working-class immigrants. The public charge policy especially targets immigrants with disabilities and their families, in an attempt to remake the face of U.S. immigration to be wealthy and white. In solidarity with working people globally, and for the advancement of APALA's members and their families, we will continue to fight public charge. We believe in tearing down barriers for immigrants moving for better jobs and opportunities for their families, not building walls."
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance
