This refers to a recent news item in India-West titled, “Half of All Green Card Marriage Applications Will Be Denied as New 'Public Charge' Rules Go into Effect; Aging Parents Will Also Be Denied Visas.”
It reminds us of the middle ages when one section of society exploited another by way of slavery.
Civilization has evolved substantially and we have come a long way from then. It is not prudent now to slowly slip into those dark ages once again, by allowing only the fittest in the family to immigrate and work for the prosperity of the country.
Vishnu S. Pendyala
San Jose, Calif.
