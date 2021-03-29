There is a need to build a culture of mutual respect which is devoid of prejudices. All immigrants have the right to live and work in a safe environment. Immigrant communities have been important in building American economy and had a vital role in getting America to a position of a superpower.
Over the last year, due to the inset of COVID-19, Asian American and Pacific Islanders have become the target of hatred and harassment. Law enforcement agencies have reported steadily increasing numbers of crimes related to strong sentiments of resentment leading to harassment. These numbers and incidents related to race are much higher as the immigrant model minorities do not report nor file charges due to their fear of getting further retaliation. Henceforth, the numbers reported is an underrepresentation of the incidences happening so frequently in our nation.
The most recent happening in Florida has made lawmakers come out and support the community that lost innocent eight lives of which six were Asian. President Biden issued a proclamation mourning death of these victims. Many others have spoken against such atrocities.
These incidences have generally disproportionately impacted women as they are physically at a disadvantage and get mugged, physically attacked, and beaten. Many such incidences happen in Asian markets and neighborhoods where women are engaged in menial busy jobs or are shopping for their life’s necessities.
Living in such a diverse nation, these incidences related to racism, hatred, and contempt against a minority population is un-American. In this progressive nation, there is no place for hating Asian and Pacific Islanders. The Constitution has guaranteed equality. Discrimination based on national origin, sex, and religion is a crime of punishable measure.
According to Stop AAPI Hate, a group that has been keeping tabs on such cases that are race-related, cited that there were 3,800 incidences of hate, discrimination or attacks on Asian Americans from March 2020, which marked the onset of the Coronavirus, through February of 2021.
Racism is a learned act and it can be unlearned. It takes conscious effort. The practices of mutual respect and equality and appreciation of differences can lead to undeniably peaceful coexistence and tranquility. Hatred in any form must stop immediately.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
