These last few months have been a stark reminder that racism and white supremacy continue to be an ever-present and deadly force. These are not issues that have emerged over the last week. The disproportionate effect of Covid-19 and police violence on the Black community reveal deeper structural issues. We share in the grief, horror, and outrage over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others who have been victims of police brutality and other forms of racialized violence. We stand in solidarity with the Black community. We state clearly and loudly that Black Lives Matter.
We see this as an opportunity for all of us to reflect on ways we can create a more just system and truly support the Black community on campus and beyond. South Asian communities, in all their heterogeneity, and South Asian studies have a long history of engagement with the Black community. The Civil Rights movement drew upon and enlivened Gandhi’s tactics of civil disobedience in struggles against racial oppression, and Black intellectuals and leaders have long engaged in dialogue with the leaders of India’s anti-colonial movement. In turn, scholars of South Asia, and South Asian American activists, have learned a great deal from Black traditions of scholarship and activism, and those of other communities of color within the United States. These are conversations we will continue to learn from and build in moving forward. Additionally, and importantly, we need to interrogate colorism and anti-Black racism within South Asian communities.
As was the case with the Civil Rights movement, the Black Lives Matter movement also resonates with political organizing in South Asia against forms of structural violence and police brutality experienced by Dalits, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other minorities, including Muslims. Furthermore, we must look at issues of representation and discrimination in academic work, in student opportunities, and amongst communities of academics in the subcontinent as well as the U.S.
As an organization, we at CISA need to reflect on how we may become better allies to the Black Lives Matter movement as we serve our mission. We believe it is our responsibility to learn about how racism has marred struggles for social justice in the United States and beyond. We need to think, in concrete and strategic ways, about how we might build alliances with Black communities. In these challenging times, we must come together as a community more than ever. We can and must do better.
Akhil Gupta
Director,
The Center of India and South Asia
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.