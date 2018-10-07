The South Asian Bar Association of Northern California stands in solidarity with the South Asian Bar Association of New Jersey in condemning the recent racist comments by conservative radio hosts about New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who wears a turban as an article of his faith.
As reported in India-West, on July 25, 2018, Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco, who host a weekday talk show on New Jersey 101.5 FM, were discussing Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state when Malloy said he would never know Grewal's name and would just call him "the guy with the turban." Franco then disparagingly referred to Grewal, the nation's first Sikh American attorney general, as "turban man."
The backlash to the radio hosts' comments was appropriately swift. Governor Philip Murphy described the comments as "hate speech," calling them "abhorrent and xenophobic." The governor also stated, "We have to call out wholly inappropriate behavior and words immediately," and that "We need to be unequivocal."
Grewal graciously responded. "My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I'm a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio." He also wrote: "This is not the first indignity I've faced and it probably won't be the last. Sometimes, I endure it alone. Yesterday, all of New Jersey heard it. It's time to end small-minded intolerance."
Malloy's and Franco's comments not only reduced Attorney-General Grewal's standing and achievements as an outstanding American lawyer to an article of his faith, but they also demonstrated ignorance of what the turban represents for Sikhs – a commitment to equality and religious tolerance.
Troublingly, the radio hosts were suspended for merely ten days. Alongside strong condemnation, SABA-NC recommends that New Jersey 101.5 FM and the weekday talk show invite Attorney General Grewal on air to address the implications of such racially-charged language on members of impacted communities especially the Sikh and Muslim community. The airing should also be used as an opportunity to learn more about the experiences of Grewal as a prominent attorney and as a practicing Sikh.
South Asian Bar Association of Northern California
San Francisco, Calif.
