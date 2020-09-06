America is hurting as the Black community is fighting for their lives. We all are fighting for our lives, with COVID-19 and now the police/race crisis. Radical change and repair are necessary. This starts with each one of us doing the inner work to become aware of how racism lives and how it is perpetuated. At our hotels, we are constantly looking in the mirror and asking ourselves how we can interrupt systemic racism and show solidarity with the communities.
We’re listening. We’re learning. We can and will always do better. Providing great service —treat our customers the way you would want to be treated. That is our simple motto. I’ve said for years to treat our customers and each other with respect and dignity. Each and every one is a team player. It does not matter the color of skin, Republican or Democrat, Trump haters or Biden fans, we treat all guests with genuine sincere hospitality at our hotels, their second homes.
Always remember, "The man has instigated and inspired a social movement that lived up to his desire to touch the world. It wasn't the way he wanted or thought, but few of us determine how or where our lives will make an impact,” to quote the Rev. Michael Eric Dyson, a sociology professor at Georgetown University, on George Floyd's legacy.
In order to rise/From its own ashes/A phoenix/First/Must/Burn.
Sunil Tolani
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.