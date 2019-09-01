Rajat Gupta was found guilty of insider trading in a fair trial, represented surely by the best counsel that his money could buy, he himself being a highly educated and brilliant professional who reached the pinnacle of success on his own merits.
Unfortunately, the Indian American former executive broke the laws of his adopted country, even as trivial as he makes it appear now. Being cited for a rolling traffic stop may seem equally unfair to us, culturally being used to treating laws as mere suggestions, but we must learn differently.
Having been blessed with a phenomenal career, he needs to set an example to our community by accepting his guilt with dignity. With reference to his recently released book, “Mind Without Fear,” he had his day in court; this is not the time or place to proclaim his innocence.
Rakesh Jindal, MD
Porterville, Calif.
