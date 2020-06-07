Indian American community leader Ramesh Mahajan was prolific, passionate and always direct, but his frankness was appealing and effective.
I personally loved sponsoring his community events because he wanted the community to succeed. He touched people deeply and authentically, helping them see and do good that people couldn't imagine for themselves.
Our hearts, so much larger and fuller having known him, are broken. Our lives are deeper, more meaningful having spent it with him in his aura.
Sunil Tolani
Via E-mail
