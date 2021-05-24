In order to raise awareness of President Biden and Vice-President Harris regarding the dire situation India is facing, we wrote a letter to them, which can be seen below. We are urging all your readers to do the same, by writing to the president – write or call the White House. They can also write to their congressmen, senators and raise awareness about the situation. As we all know, the situation is very critical and shortage of oxygen, vaccines and medical supplies is causing the pandemic situation to get even worse.
Following is the text of the letter we sent to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:
“Sir and Madam Vice-President, we the Indian diaspora residing in US are urging for your urgent assistance to India to fight Covid-19 challenges. Under your excellent leadership and team-work between the White House, FDA and CDC US is emerging out of the pandemic. Very soon, US residents that are fully vaccinated will be able to visit their families and friends but the situation in India is dire at this time.
“India is battling its second wave of Covid-19 with highest rates of infection and deaths. Most hospitals and medical establishments have run out of Oxygen, the most vital component for saving lives. It is unfortunate but the truth is that currently medical supplies and vaccines production cannot keep pace with the demand.
“Sir and Madam Vice-President, India-US relations have always been great and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has even grown to be better. Let’s keep this growing relationship in mind while we ask for your assistance.
“US vaccine production is at its peak today and we may even have a surplus of 1 billion doses, some of which can be sparred for countries like India. Oxygen production is definitely higher at this time than demand, so we are sure that US can spare Oxygen concentrators for suffering countries like India.
“Lastly, Sir and Madam Vice-President, US has the best medical professionals, many of them from India who are dying to help their mother nation. You may consider organizing an effort with ‘Doctors without Borders’ and such organizations to send expert help during this time of crisis.
“We would also like to urge US to consider monetary assistance for India in this time of need. We as ordinary citizens of US are already doing all we can for our mother nation and hope that US would do the same.”
Satish and Lilam Shah
Via E-mail
