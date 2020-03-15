Indian senior citizens applicants presently need to shell out an exorbitant charge of Rs. 1350 or U.S. $19 in order to apply for a fresh Indian passport under the normal category and it thus causes an inconvenience. The Ministry of External Affairs in India is requested to empathize with the sensitivities and other related compulsions of senior citizens who otherwise lead a frugal retired life and are thus dependent on their wards.
While it is given to understand that other facilities are offered with at least a 50% rebate such as railway concessions, air fare, etc., an Indian passport to senior citizens otherwise is offered only at a 10% rebate. Thus there is now an urgent need to revise the existing charges by up to 50% for senior citizens applying for Indian passports under the normal category applied at the passport offices/embassies/consulates.
Hence, the concerned passport officials are kindly requested to reduce the normal category passport application fee by 50% and thus enable even the senior citizens to apply for Indian passports at a fee of Rs. 750 or U.S. $10 only. The move to reduce the normal fresh Indian passport application charges by 50% will highly benefit the needy senior citizens to avail of the passports easily and thus travel abroad to meet their dear ones in an affordable way.
Varun Dambal
Bangalore, India
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.