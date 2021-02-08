I always wondered why some Sikhs expressed anger at Mahatma Gandhi. From one posting on social media I learned that possibly it was because he agreed to the partitioning of Punjab, with part of it going to the new nation of Pakistan. I had also learned last year that there was a movement in Davis, California, to remove the statue, and I had alerted the consul general about it.
Although Gandhiji may not have been perfect in some parts of his life, his example in giving self-esteem to the people of India, treating lower caste people with equality (he called them Harijan or children of God), and his leadership of inspiring the common people to rise against the British colonialists with non-violent resistance, were great achievements that we should all remember. And he promoted respect for all religions including Islam.
I wonder if the Consulate General made some arrangements for greater security by the police, especially with the recent vandalizing of Gandhiji's statue in Washington, D.C. It is said, "To Err is Human, To Forgive Divine.” Those who have legitimate grievances against Gandhiji should consider forgiveness instead of hatred, especially remembering that he lost his life due to the perception of some militants that he was giving away too much to Pakistan's Muslims.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, California
