It is sad that this is my second letter in such a short time regarding gun violence. First the mindless murder of Jews at the Tree of life Congregation in Pittsburgh, and now the people of Thousand Oaks and their families and college students celebrating; what is their fault? We really have to stop and think about this epidemic. Because that is really what this is. There is a bigger problem, whether it is mental illness and people not being able to get proper help, missing the signs or us failing as a society as hate crimes against humanity is at its highest point.
It's a sad fact that we have to be scared and paranoid of going to places because someone might come and shoot at us; scared to go to school, churches, synagogues; scared to send our kids to school, or be at a hospital, yoga studio, night out with friends. This needs to end and the way to do that makes this a public health epidemic and needs to be dealt with at the root of the issue. We need to find comity and common ground maximizing our sense of being Americans.
It's not all bad, there is good news from me as 83% of our staff voted and they feel empowered; it matters to them, voting in the most consequential midterm elections in recent American history. The highest number of women across America have voted as women are used to breaking through barriers. There were historic firsts for Congress for African Americans, Muslims, Native Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans. Females, minorities and LGBTQ candidates won big in contests for legislatures, governors and city councils. In the next couple of elections, Congress will look more diverse, like our hospitality industry.
I am also humbled to say that on Nov. 7, I signed the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve Statement, thanking and honoring Veteran’s Day as the U.S. job force has one of the greatest working spirit and desire and will for advancement with sincerity and ingenuity known in the industrial world.
Veterans are heroes among us as they focus on safety, service, respect and the power of working together, serving our country. We thank them for the sacrifices that they and their families have made with unwavering commitment. Veterans with military experience bring a wealth of skills needed for running a hotel and display strengths with focus on process, team work, with an ability to lead and follow set objectives being resourceful. This is one of the best ways we can help our veterans as they have incredible operational skills and military background, which is a great fit for us.
This support is part of our overall effort to provide America's men and women in uniform with opportunities in our organization, and to ensure that military families around the country have the support they need. I would love to see each and every employee achieve the American Dream of working hard and honest, owning their own homes, putting their children through college and retiring with respect and dignity.
Prince Organization and the hospitality industry are great places to work. Our family-loving focus and team-oriented work, serving with pride and purpose, is familiar to veterans and to the many transitioning military members. This is the best medicine and therapy for them returning from service back to civilian lives. Being present every day for America’s brave service men and women is the very least we can do for the daily sacrifices they and their families make on our behalf. We send them kits which includes items like shampoo, soap, shower gel, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorants, mouthwash, combs, shoes and washcloths—hygiene items that can mean so much to a wounded service member recovering away from home. We do food drives and give them additional discounts at our hotels. We all need to love our soldiers.
Sunil Tolani
CEO,
Prince Organization
Via E-mail
