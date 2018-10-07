The sudden departure of a great soul lovingly known as Uka ‘Bhai’ Solanki from the horizon of greater Los Angeles has thrown the entire community into utmost state of sadness and grief. A successful businessman reaching out to every core of our activities, he was a practical example of a role model activist. In our society, there are very few who combine sincerity of purpose with aggressiveness of their contributions. And he was one of them.
FHA joins a grieving and shocked community and reminds that he was always a liberal ‘giver’ to every local event, including being the grand sponsor of all the Diwali Melas organized in Cerritos by FHA.
The qualities and contributions of this great ‘atma’ are so innumerable that it is impossible to do justice in an article write-up. The easier route to pay tribute to this legend can be made by a simple statement: “Los Angeles can never forget Ukabhai Solanki for a long, long time.”
Prithvi Raj Singh
Trustee, FHA
Diamond Bar, Calif.
