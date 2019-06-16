This June, Sikhs worldwide remembered the 35th anniversary of the Indian Army’s assault on Darbar Sahib (popularly known as the Golden Temple) and dozens of other Gurdwaras (Sikh houses of worship) throughout Punjab in 1984. Code-named Operation Bluestar, this event claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Sikhs and set the stage for a decade of violent state repression, the effects of which are still felt today by the Sikh community. Like Sikhs worldwide, the Sikh Coalition solemnly remembers the events of 1984, a turning point in modern Sikh history.
As we recognize the 35th anniversary, it is important to understand the deep history of these events and the issues of state repression and impunity that are still relevant today.
Last year, Ensaaf released an interactive map that documents some of the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in Punjab and throughout India. This interactive site compiled 5,100+ cases based on data collected over the past decade through survivor interviews.
The Sikh Coalition
New York, New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.