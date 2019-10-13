I feel compelled to point out that in a recent article on Rep. Ilhan Omar, the wrong word was used to describe the Muslim article of attire worn by the congresswoman. Omar wears a hijab, not a burqa.
A hijab covers only the hair, or sometimes hair and neck and maybe the shoulders, while the burqa totally covers the woman's body, with only a mesh window for the eyes to see out.
Darleen Dhillon
Berkeley, Calif.
