With the power resurgence of Islam we see increasing conflicts in the Middle East, followed by claims of Islamophobia in the USA, and now the entrance of academic Hinduphobia at the World Hindu Conference in Chicago. There we see the same in Hinduism, and the claims of certain immigrants in your paper claiming Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, etc., are being subjected to communal hate crimes. Some are real and others are concocted stories creating a climate of paranoia. Hate crimes do happen and they are vigorously prosecuted when the evidence is presented.
In the U.S., the conviction rate is 33% and 2% of crimes end in conviction. The U.S. is not India.
We have reviewed 40 police departments in Illinois in Dupage County over a three-month period with legal interns and found their actions done in a professional manner. When crimes were committed the discrepant elements were pursued, tried and convicted.
I personally have served as a juror in one such case for 12 weeks.
Porus Dadabhoy
Via E-mail
