We have a fairly large number of clients who book their tickets during January-February for flights to various Indian destinations during April to July.
This year, too, we made their bookings. When flights were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers could not fly as borders were closed and airlines were grounded.
All the airlines have refunded the fares collected, with one glaring exception: Air India. They have refused to refund money, but made a generous offer of allowing passengers to take Vande Bharat flights, using their existing tickets by paying a penalty of $200, or buying a new one-way ticket. Passengers who don’t wish to fly, however, are requesting refunds. So now, we have a set of passengers with their money indefinitely stuck in Air India vaults.
This is unfair, though in keeping with Air India’s legendary customer’s unfriendly practices. This has to change. Passengers want their money back. On behalf of our clients, we appeal to Air India to refund their money and make our customers proud of India's national carrier.
Aman Valani
Sunnyvale Travel
Via E-mail
