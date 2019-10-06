With reference to items in the U.S. using images of Hindu gods and goddesses, if you don’t like the images of the gods/goddesses on the items sold by manufacturers and retailers that are felt to be degrading or offensive to you or anyone who believes in that particular god/goddess, you can protest and picket in front of that business to stop it.
Such complaints have been going on since the last 10-15 years at various locations in U.S. But it is against the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing freedom of speech. Everyone in the U.S. has rights to speak anything he/she likes, including businesses, media, etc. If you try to stop them, the individual /business can call the police to press criminal charges of harassment, trespassing, etc., against that individual/group, besides filing a civil case that may carry many claims with hefty demands.
I found that even the media in India publish news that may be blatant lies but it is their right to print anything they want. Only you can ignore that media and don’t subscribe instead of picketing as many did and are doing. You can even ignore/boycott those businesses who advertise in that media as many have done and are doing. So you must know that this is the USA and not India.
For an example, if you like and worship Lord Ram, then you don’t buy those items with images of Lord Ram that are degrading/offensive to you, but you can’t stop others from buying or selling by retailers.
I hope and request all Indian Americans to understand and respect the laws of the land you live in.
Dinesh Patel
Huntington Beach, Calif.
