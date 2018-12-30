Many thanks for the penetrating article by Frank Islam. He has hit the nail on the head in many ways.
As an engineer and an educator with 16 years of industrial engineering in the U.S. and 36 years of college level teaching experience in India and the U.S., I wish to supplement as follows.
Firstly, he rightly points out that the enrollment in higher education is approximately 15 percent of the eligible population. A potential answer to this is as follows:
In India, one has to take all the subjects at the same time, at least this was the case in my days. By contrast, in the U.S. one can complete one subject in a term. Though this takes longer to get a degree, it allows people to earn and learn. In a poor country like India it is more pressing to feed the family, and in India, for many, at least two-thirds of the income goes to food. It is here that a restructuring in design, to use engineering concept to be explained below, is essential. This can allow students not to merely pass a subject but to know it, which is an essential requirement of quality that Islam emphasizes. Quality will be discussed below to describe how engineering concepts of quality that can be used in education.
Besides quality, the content is important. I have read somewhere that communication skills are lacking in many graduates. Also, the content has to be such, as Islam rightly points out, that it has to be of benefit to the employers and the employees. Having more percent of students without strengthening employment potential will do no good.
Secondly, coming to the quality, it is well-recognized now in business that it is a very broad matter and does not end with the manufactured product being out of the factory door.
In India, quality has a long way to go in many walks of life. Look at public health, sanitation, hygiene, traffic, air quality, etc. Military is another area where quality is of prime need to better. Look at the quality of the work that people do. Have not the economy, efficiency and reliability to be strengthened a lot? It cannot be over stressed that corruption is a malaise preventing quality advancement. Only when the drive to quality dominates the work psychology then the quality that Islam is stressing will have its fulfillment.
Many years ago I read an article whose theme was: is quality control controlling man or machine? I used this article to teach my students. The four things in it are:
One, does the worker know what he/she is doing?
Two, does he/she know what should be done?
Three, does he/she have the determination do the right thing?
Four does he/she have the management support to bring the quality?
Islam calls for increased public financing. Unless the human factors described above are addressed, the quest for quality is likely to be elusive.
To elaborate on quality, I read many years ago that Japanese make a pilot run of products in domestic market before exporting. The ready and timely supply of spare parts to support service of new products in the field are a part of product introduction for market success. There are broadly two engineering design philosophies. One is designed to sale and other is designed to use. The former is good for customer who frequently want to have new products and are after novelty , but long reliable life is not their first aim. In the second philosophy the latter is the paramount consideration. This is meant by structuring the design in the engineering sense stated above. Such an approach to education will give India the quality for being, to use Islam's words, world class.
Jayananda Hiranandani
Artesia, Calif.
