The laudatory role of media as the pivotal fourth estate has been accepted for a long time, and yet its current state of health globally is impaired. Reporters worldwide, regardless of democracies or authoritarian nations, are suspect and under fire. A recent essay in The Hill suggests local journalists are facing a new survival risk, and claims the greatest threat to working in journalism is public contempt and distrust in what journalists have, or choose, to say.
When mischievous elements in society, workplace, and in schools and colleges take to violent means to intimidate journalists, print media seems suddenly moved and sits up to take note of its rights to free speech. But their zeal disappears when the ones attacked or prevented from speaking are conservatives. While we are all for boycotting extremists and fundamentalists on both sides of the political spectrum, we should be equally unanimous in rejecting violence and other means to preempt speech, whatever its color or ideological leaning.
This is where the fourth estate seems to be faltering. Its role of vigilance and commitment to “truthiness” to use a trite term are seriously contestable. Journalists and journalism, much like our polity and politics, are hopelessly one-sided with no enthusiasm to present news and cover events objectively and non-vindictively. The print and electronic media’s pro-Liberal stance is what one easily overlooks until one opts to become a Conservative. That “unfortunate” choice exposes one to name-calling, physical threats, even social boycott and intimidation.
In California, for instance, there is ample anecdotal evidence suggesting how journalists much as common citizens are afraid to speak up or air their views. One can’t “out” oneself as a conservative or support Trump without being called fascist, Nazi, racist and so on. Forced to remain in hiding, one is no longer free to call out one’s favorite horse in the local, state and national elections.
While we freely decry China, Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and a host of African, Asian, European and Latin American nations for being non-democratic, authoritarian and danger zones for journalists, we continue to foster the myth that we in the U.S. are a free thinking society. That is no longer true, if it ever was. Our differentiation from regressive and oppressive regimes seems increasingly to be one of degrees rather than of kind, which is both tragic and indefensible,
Whereas all previous elections in America have created schisms and incompatibilities, Trump’s election has met with unprecedented resistance verging on unacceptance of Trump, not only by the losing candidate and her party, but also by the media pundits who somehow feel hurt, bewildered and insulted to their core by the fact that one such as Trump can occupy the White House. As a commentator recently opined, in previous times when their candidate lost, the losing party and its leadership accepted the loss and tried to move on, keeping their eye on the ball and the next election. In Trump’s case, no such concession occurred. Instead as seen in Hillary Clinton’s constant carping or in “Why-Trump Never-Trump” Democrats’ relentless resistance, there is no sign of or hope for acceptance. Worse, instead of responsible opposition, Trump’s opponents have committed from day one to reject, short-circuit and end his presidency through incendiary means such as impeachment. Failure to impeach once evidently is not enough as they are ready to undertake the costly exercise repeatedly.
It is easy to concede that Trump is no one’s dream candidate or anywhere close to the nation’s image of a leader (one could argue whoever was or is!). On the other hand, it is never worthy of a democracy when the losing party continues to question an elected leader’s legitimacy. However skewed and defective, polls are the only way in which to throw out anyone deemed unworthy by gathering a majority of votes against the person. Until then, it is best to bide one’s time.
Back to journalists and to their growing fear for their lives and their profession. While one needs to condemn as reprehensible a climate of fear directed against journalists, their refusal to “admit” Trump into their consciousness and forever banish him from their “haloed inner circle” is the real travesty and irreparable loss to us as an enlightened non-despotic polity. Our lack of confidence in the electoral system cannot spill over into media’s en masse negation of a president’s validity. Democracy’s underlying tenet is to seek voter support and let the candidate securing majority vote rule. It is not to have the victor and his rule ceaselessly degraded, misrepresented and sabotaged. If we blame Trump for lying a million times, facts and truth are hardly sacrosanct when it comes to the press. Even as journalists seek federal and state support for right to inform the public, it is fair for consumers of journalism to remind them of wherein lie their own flaws and culpability.
For each of us, professional and freelance journalists, our rights are predicated on our duties, no less nor more.
Neera Kuckreja Sohoni
Via E-mail
