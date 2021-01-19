The following statement was issued by HinduPACT, an initiative of the World Hindu Council of America.
HinduPACT has stood for the democratic right to peaceful protest. However, the events last week at Capitol Hill are not reflective of peaceful protests. We believe that such riots undermine the democracy and democratic processes and must be denounced by all. We also believe that there is no place for flags of any country other than the U.S. at these protests. We note that attempts to link the Indian flag to Hindus by Hinduphobes has failed after the identity of the person carrying the flag was revealed.
Commenting on the Capitol Hill riots, Ajay Shah, the president of VHPA and Convenor of HinduPACT stated: “American Hindus are categorically against any rioting. We believe that riots and anarchy have no place in a democracy. We believe that the right to peaceful protest is sacrosanct and an orderly transfer of power is essential for the survival of democracy. HinduPACT was against the Antifa takeover of public spaces during the past summer, and we are against the breach of Capitol Hill by the rioters in Washington, DC this week. We note with dismay that an Indian flag was seen at the demonstration.”
Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of the HinduPACT. commented: “It is truly unfortunate to see the events that unfolded at the Capitol Hill yesterday. These events highlight the point that street justice has no place in the democratic process. Unfortunately, this form of grievance redressal was glorified and used a successful tactic for mobilization during the run up to the election by one side. A tactic that successfully worked for one side, is bound to be picked up and applied by the other side, in a situation where both sides have little desire or space to reconcile.”
Hindu Policy Research and Advocacy Collective, USA is an initiative of the World Hindu Council of America. HinduPACT aims to bring Hindu ethos and dharmic values of unity in diversity, plurality, compassion and, mutual respect amongst religions to policy and advocacy for human rights, environmental protection, racial and gender equality, and, interfaith dialogue.
HinduPact
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.