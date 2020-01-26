In the Indian American community, the phrase ABCD means ‘American Born Confused Desi’. This is used for Indians here who are not fully aware about India or Indian traditions. Looking at Congressman Ro Khanna’s actions, one wonders if he is truly an ABCD or a shrewd politician. I ask this because I had ample opportunity to interact with him, yet his latest actions make me wonder.
It was late October in 2011 when Ro Khanna met members of the Indian American community in the San Francisco Bay Area making his intention public to run for Congress. His enthusiastic declaration of support for Indian (and Hindu) causes and moderate stand within the American context gained him support of the community with equal vigor, with myself being one of them.
I personally walked his precinct and donated to his campaign and voted for him in hopes that someone finally will put India’s (and Hindus’) concerns within the realm of American politics.
First, he met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (which is fine, it’s a politician’s job), but his weird tweet concerned me. He claimed to have talked to Imran Khan in “Hindustani.” I did not understand what he meant by “Hindustani.” I am sure he must have heard Punjabi or Hindi being spoken in his home, but I thought this was an ABCD moment and ignored it. Add to this, being a member of the India Caucus and of Indian origin, he did not raise an iota of concern about terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which is not only affecting India, but the rest of the world, including killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.
Imran Khan, at a U.S. Institute of Peace event, admitted that there were 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists on Pakistani soil. What does Ro Khanna do? He announced that he has joined the Pakistan Caucus, whose broad objective is to promote causes of the said entity/caucus. Pakistan’s fundamental cause is to destroy India. This truly made one wonder about his motives.
Khan threatened nuclear war in the UN General Assembly and the Asia Pacific arm of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) has also painted a grim picture of Pakistan. Yet Khanna did not make any comment.
Concerned members of the Indian American community requested a meeting with Khanna to persuade him to resign from the Pakistan Caucus. Though he met the community leaders to discuss the issue, what was disturbing was that he doubled down and decided to continue to be part of the Pakistan Caucus.
He did give some weird reasons. He said that he is an American congressman and he will act accordingly. I, too, am an American citizen and I, too, wish well for America. I don’t see any reason to join the Pakistan Caucus. Taking a stand against terrorism is good not only for the U.S. and India, but the whole world.
Considering all this, I do not believe Ro Khanna is an ABCD. I believe he should resign from the India Caucus; we do not need backstabbers in the India Caucus.
Gaurang Desai
Via E-mail
