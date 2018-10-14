Russia and India have just decided to sign a deal for the S-400 missile system worth more than $5 billion, and President Putin is in India to sign the deal. The S-400 missile system is considered the best missile system in the world. China and Turkey are the other two countries who have already signed such deals with Russia. Many countries, including Saudi Arabia, want to acquire this missile system. America has put a lot of pressure on India to prevent it from going through with this deal. It has threatened India with sanctions under the CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).
However, India has so far defied America and gone ahead with the deal. This is a very important milestone in the revival of the traditional Russia-India friendship and may signal a fundamental shift in India’s policy. While in India, Putin is likely to discuss Russian-Indian privileged strategic partnership but also international and regional issues. These may include energy cooperation, the situation in Syria, situation in Afghanistan, Iran nuclear deal and Russia’s military relations with Pakistan.
Russia has already expressed concern about India moving away from its traditional policy of trying to keep an equal distance with America and Russia and tilting toward America. Russian and Indian leaders will also attend a Russian-Indian Business Forum. Russia wants to discuss involvement in the Railway sector, aluminum exports, agricultural access, Arctic LNG 2 option and Kudankulam 5 and 6 nuclear projects.
India should expand its trade with Russia to its full potential. At present, India’s trade with China is about $85 billion a year and with America it is about $75 billion a year. Compared to this, its trade with Russia is only about $8 billion a year. Russia’s trade with China used to be less than its trade with India. However, at present, this has increased to about $85 billion a year and both countries want to increase it to about $200 billion a year. It is obvious that the potential for Russia-India trade is more than 10 times the present trade volume. Russia can also help India to join the Eurasian Economic Union of which Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are members. This can give India an opportunity to further expand its trade significantly.
It is obvious that India has a very big potential to expand its trade in the central Asian and Eurasian regions. India does not have that kind of potential to expand its trade with America or Europe. Similarly, India can significantly expand its trade with the Asian countries such as China and Iran compared to America and Europe.
India should also work with these countries to break the monopoly of the dollar on world trade. For example, trade with Russia should be Rupee-Ruble trade and with China it should be Rupee-Yuan trade. This will deliver a significant blow to the dollar’s monopoly on world trade. Revival of Russia-India friendship can help to make this world more equal, fair, safe and prosperous.
Sawraj Singh
Via E-mail
