I read with sadness, disgust, and disappointment after reading your article, “Gandhi Statue Vandalized, Sparks Outrage.” This appears to be a hate crime incident and needs to be thoroughly investigated by Homeland Security and FBI. This was not the first time a Gandhi statue was desecrated. A Gandhi statue in Davis, California, was first desecrated in June 2020, while a similar statue in Washington, D.C. was vandalized twice last year, too.
Let’s never forget that Gandhi was not just a Hindu leader from India who got India its independence from the British regime, but he was also a global icon for non-violence, peace, and tolerance and inspired great leaders, like Martin Luther King, Jr, Nelson Mandela, and Cesar Chavez.
Lately, we have had quite a few incidents of desecration of statues. There is a need to monitor these statues through cameras hooked up to CCTV so as to apprehend folks who try to desecrate them. It may also help to install burglar alarms so that a loud audio alarm gets triggered if someone tries to damage the statue. A warning sign should also be there to deter the vandals.
Hindu American Foundation has set up a website where one can “Urge Congress to Condemn the Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi Statues in the U.S.”: https://www.hinduamerican.org/take-action?vvsrc=%2fcampaigns%2f80025%2frespond
There is also a petition one can sign on this issue, “Protect Mahatma Gandhi statue at Davis Central Park from malicious attempts to remove it”: https://www.change.org/p/ms-gloria-partida-protect-mahatma-gandhi-statue-at-davis-central-park-from-malicious-attempts-to-remove-it?source_location=topic_page
The bottom line is that vandals mustn’t win.
On another matter, I was sad to learn about the India glacier disaster earlier this year. I am glad you gave the news front page coverage that it deserves. This should serve as a wakeup call for climate change deniers of the world. While the exact cause of the disaster is yet to be determined, this event is a grim reminder that rising temperatures are overall increasing the risk of such tragedies happening. Broadly speaking, rising temperatures have increased the risk of melting glaciers, landslides, avalanches and other hazards.
As such, incidents will undoubtedly continue to happen, monitoring high risk areas and putting in place measures to limit the damages is key. Early warning systems are an important security measure that are too often neglected. Despite increasing frequency of natural disasters, a recent UN report warns that one in three people worldwide are still not adequately covered by warning systems that could help save lives.
Nobody could have avoided this particular collapse and the subsequent damages to the power plant. But the workers could have been saved if they were warned 10 to 30 minutes beforehand. We need to follow the lead of Switzerland, where avalanches and landslides are common. Sensors are used to monitor any movement in the Alpine mountains and warn people. But while Switzerland may use high end technology to do this, which other countries do not have access to, disaster risk management doesn’t have to be expensive. Just have someone watch and warn others regarding avalanches.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
