I was sad to read your article, “The Shadow Pandemic; Sharp Rise in Domestic Violence Amid COVID-19 Epidemic” (India-West, July 31, 2020). There is an old axiom, “Familiarity breeds contempt”; therefore, I am unsurprised that in the lockdown phase of the pandemic, when the family members are cooped up together in a house for an extended period of time, the probability and frequency of domestic violence has creeped up.
This would be especially true in the case of dysfunctional families. Domestic violence is indeed a complex issue, but I suspect it should not be too hard to address this problem in the case of people who come to the United States from foreign countries. If they are here on a temporary visa, then there must be a clause in it that if they engage in any criminal activity, including but not limited to domestic violence, they would be deported promptly
If they already have green cards, then they would be denied U.S. citizenship should they get involved in criminal activity, including but not limited to domestic violence.
Also, there must be an orientation program for people at the time of the issuance of the visas, explaining to visa holders, their spouses, and older children about their rights and duties. I am not a lawyer, therefore, I cannot provide the exact language of the new rules that I am proposing, but the principles of what I am proposing are fairly clear. I hope our legislators would pay attention to my proposal.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
