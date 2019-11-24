This letter is in response to an article about Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix episode on his ‘Patriot Act’ show about the Indian elections being “full of barbs against Indian politicians.”
A comedian specializes in making people laugh. Whether he should use political issues of a foreign country in front of an audience that knows little about those issues is another matter. He will get the laughs but he would not be informing them; he may in fact be disinforming them.
For example, when Minhaj told the audience about earlier Hindu-Muslim violence in India, he did not tell them, at the same time, that more than 100 people are killed every day in America by gun violence and that the government under either party was unable to do anything about it. You are much safer in Modi's India than in America.
At a psychological level, the hallmark of a comedian is that he (or she) suffers from and excels in an extreme lack of sensitivity about other people's feelings; he manages, without the least hesitation, to say things that most other people would consider offensive or inappropriate. Truth is not his primary forte; laughs are.
That does not mean that all comedians fit that mold. There are comedians who, with superior wit and playfulness with words, get their laughs without offending anyone. They joke about themselves. Hasan Minhaj is not one of them. He gets his laughs, cheap laughs, at the expense of others, by being offensive. That is his trade, skill, and expertise.
Amrit Lall
Brisbane, Calif.
