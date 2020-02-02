Some Indian Americans, it seems, have not learned about America and the values it stands for – freedom and liberty. From among us, we have a diamond that shines and has become a true American hero who understands and values the freedom and liberty of individuals.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently strongly criticized a new citizenship law that the Government of India, one of the company’s largest markets, passed last month. “I think what is happening is sad. … It’s just bad,” Nadella told BuzzFeed news editor-in-chief Ben Smith at a Microsoft event in Manhattan, emphasizing the role that technology and immigration have played in his life and career. “And even a story like mine being possible in a country like this — I think, if anything, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO of Infosys. That should be the aspiration. If I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the U.S., I hope that’s what happens in India.”
Nadella said, “If anything, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India.” It’s Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. It is time for all the great Indian Americans to speak up.
We should want India to be among the top ten civilized and prosperous nations, and it will happen if we value freedom for people to work without tensions. Modi-Shah policies will destroy India, and they need to resign before leaving a trail of destruction.
I commend all Indian Americans who stood up for the freedom and rights of individuals no matter where they live, the United States, India, or any nation.
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthy spoke at an RSS rally in Chicago and said he follows and believes in Hinduism that Swami Vivekananda taught and practiced, an inclusive Hinduism, and not the Hinduism of Hindutva.
Representative Pramila Rajagopal stood up for the freedom and the rights of individuals to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Ro Khanna is firmly acting as an authentic Indian American serving interests of America and not India.
“It was appalling to hear a representative of HAF, Jay Kansara, announcing in a religious freedom meeting that the Hindu American Foundation supports India’s action on Kashmir. How can an American believe that the consent of the people does not matter? The members of the Hindu American Foundation need to take a course in First Amendment to functions as good American Citizens. As Indian Americans, we need to wish for Indians what we wish for ourselves in America: freedom. The freedom to eat, drink, wear, and believe whatever works in the pursuit of their happiness,” according to a recent letter writer in India-West.
Some of these guys want to denigrate India – they want India to act like some of the other countries where they don’t respect the rights of minorities; how ridiculous. They should instead want India to be among the top tier civilized nations that other nations look up to, to emulate. It is time we the people who want the best for India to speak up.
Modi’s supporters, unfortunately, want to downgrade India by supporting the prime minister, who I feel is destroying India on all fronts, civility, social cohesion, and economy.
Mike Ghouse
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.