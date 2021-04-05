I was glad to learn that New York state Democratic chair Jay Jacobs has assured the Indian American community that the S2727 bill misrepresenting the swastika as a symbol of hate will not move forward. Kamlesh Mehta needs to be commended for his efforts towards the “Save Swastik” campaign.
The swastika symbol, right-facing or clockwise or left-facing, counterclockwise (or sauwastika), is an ancient religious icon in the cultures of Eurasia. It is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality in Indian religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
In the Western world, however, it was a symbol of auspiciousness and good luck until the 1930s when the right-facing tilted form became a feature of Nazi symbolism as an emblem of the Aryan race. As a result of World War II and the Holocaust, many people in the West still strongly associate it with Nazism and antisemitism.
The swastika continues to be used as a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Hindu, Buddhist and Jain countries such as Nepal, India, Mongolia, China and Japan. It is also commonly used in Hindu marriage ceremonies.
The word swastika comes from Sanskrit svastika, meaning "conducive to well-being.” In Hinduism, the right-facing symbol is called swastika, symbolizing surya ("sun"), prosperity and good luck, while the left-facing symbol is called sauwastika, symbolizing night or tantric aspects of Kali.
The right-facing swastika was adopted by several organizations in pre-World War I Europe, and later by the Nazi Party and Nazi Germany before World War II.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
