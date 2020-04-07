I realized after talking to some friends that the Indian American community lacks the knowledge or guidance to how to apply for SBA programs offered by the government.
As a payback to the community, we have our together a YouTube video trying our best to explain how the grant works, which has been put together by Neil Butani.. We need to reach out and help all we can. There is no money in this but it is for the community that needs to survive, the Uber drivers the restaurants, salons and other small businesses that our community own. There is no such thing as too much information.
Here is the link to the YouTube video: https://youtu.be/vwbN1x82FTc
Paul Sandhu
Via E-mail
