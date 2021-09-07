School reopening is a white hot issue, therefore, I enjoyed reading Neera Kuckreja Sohoni’s article on it. The issue is also close to my heart because I have two school-going grandchildren. My views are very simple and are in line with those of public health professionals.
One, now that the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by FDA, mandate vaccination for everyone, except for children under 12, for whom there is no vaccine yet.
Two, universal masking in schools must be mandated, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Three, parents, and others living in the household, including child care personnel, who are eligible for vaccination, must get vaccinated. And those who are not eligible for vaccination must wear a mask when children are around.
Four, frequent hand washing must be encouraged.
Five, physical distancing must be adhered to as much as possible.
Six, the ventilation system in schools must be revamped and windows should be opened, assuming the weather permits that and the outside air quality is not bad due to forest fires or any other reason.
Seven, portable air cleaners can be used by students, especially the ones under 12 who are not vaccinated yet. These can weigh less than a pound and are readily available at Amazon, etc.
Eight, frequent testing for Covid must be initiated, followed by contact tracing and quarantine, if and when needed.
Nine, minimize travel as much as possible till the situation improves.
Last, let’s ignore the politically laced advice of anti-Biden, conservative media folks, aka, anti-vaxxers.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
