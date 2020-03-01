It is really shocking to see the haste, ignorance and lack of proper knowledge about CAA that has led to the rash resolution by Seattle, Wash., Indian American city councilwoman Kshama Sawant, condemning the CAA as ‘dividing’ and ‘as the frightening similarities to the Nuremberg laws’. As it is, it is this befuddled Seattle resolution that is a perfect example of ‘prejudice’ that reflects the Nuremberg laws.
CAA is for a specific number of people, around 30,000, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs who were tortured and chased out of their homes in Islamic Pakistan, Islamic Bangladesh and Islamic Afghanistan, and who entered India as refugees during a specific period of time. The reason I mentioned ‘Islamic’ for these countries is because they are ‘declared’ almost 100% Islamic countries, These refugees, who were in these three Islamic countries, during India’s partition, were not honored, protected, or treated as ‘minorities, like India does its minorities, but sadly, prosecuted, raped and tortured to become Muslims. They ran for their lives and to protect their families to India.
So, these ‘refugees’ of those religions, persecuted by these three Islamic countries for practicing their religion, and who entered India till 2014 (not now), were given speedy citizenship by a special act passed by both houses of India’s Parliament, approved by the president of India, in the true spirit of democracy. So, you see, nowhere does the word Muslim refugees need to be added to this list of refugees, as firstly, there are no Muslim refugees from these three Islamic countries asking for refugee status in India and, secondly, more importantly, if there are Muslim refugees, they cannot be classified as ‘religiously prosecuted’ as the special CAA referees to, as these are Islamic countries, who will not prosecute Muslims for practicing their own religion. The normal process of ‘refugee’ application is still there, under which anyone, regardless of their religion, Muslim or otherwise, can ask and get refugee status in India. This CAA is a special provision, meant for a specific people, under specific conditions, for a period of time. To mention Muslim here is redundant, superfluous.
So, this Seattle resolution is a shocking exhibition of ignorance and prejudice as nowhere does it even mention in even a tiny way sympathy or pity for those Hindu, Sikh and Christian refugees, who are mostly scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, the most backward people, who were chased and hounded out of their homes for practicing their religion by these Islamic countries. As educated Indian Americans we need to introspect more, before committing ourselves to prejudiced views.
Shanthi Gopalan
Via E-mail
