As India grapples with a brutal second wave of Covid-19, the availability of oxygen tanks and concentrators has become a public health emergency. It pains us when we hear devastating stories of hospitals running out of oxygen supply and feel helpless sitting here in the United States.
As a responsible Indian organization on the Berkeley campus, we believe it is our duty to gather the Indian American community at Berkeley in a bid to help India in this fight. We need to pool our resources together and solve this critical problem of oxygen supply.
We have partnered with the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin, the Indian Embassy, and other Indian organizations across the United States working in partnership with the North American Association of Indian Students to help address this issue. We are hoping to raise $10,000 to ensure that 20 oxygen containers (servicing four people each) can be directly sent to government hospitals in India.
We would like your support to reach our target of $10,000. Please consider contributing to our mission here: tinyurl.com/SSIBfundraiser
Every small contribution counts so please consider donating to this initiative and make sure we stand with our fellow Indians in these difficult times.
You can also Venmo your donation at @SSIBberkeley and include your email address in the description. We will send you a screenshot as evidence of receiving your payment and donate on this page on your behalf.
South Asia at UC Berkeley
Via E-mail
