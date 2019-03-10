Sewa International condemns the terrorist attack that killed 45 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and injured many others on Feb. 14 in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir.
“Sewa prays for the brave men who lost their lives, and offers strength and support to the loved ones of the departed. We also pray for the speedy recovery of people who were injured in the attack,” Sewa president Sree N. Sreenath said.
Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita (2:20), Prof. Sreenath said, “Na jaayate mriyate vaa kadaachin naayam bhuthva bhavithaa na bhooyah/ ajo nithyah saasvato'yam puraano na hanyate hanyamaane sareere.” “The Spirit is neither born nor does it die at any time. It does not come into being or cease to exist. It is unborn, eternal, permanent, and primeval. The Spirit is not destroyed when the body is destroyed.”
Sensing the mood and anguish of Sewa supporters, Sreenath said, “Many of our volunteers, donors and supporters are in great grief and cannot fathom the cruelty and cowardice of the terrorists who planned and carried out this heinous attack, and in this hour of grief we thank those who are standing in support of Indians and Indian Americans.”
“We thank the U.S. government for asking Pakistan to immediately end support and safe haven to all terror groups operating on its soil and supporting India in this sad moment,” Sreenath said.
Sewa volunteers and donors have begun to raise money to support families of the slain and those injured in the attack. Sreenath urged donors to contribute via the “Bharat Ke Veer” fund created to support families of Indian security personnel (https://bharatkeveer.gov.in).
Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development.
Sewa International
Via E-mail
