It was great to see the story by Viji Sundaram entitled, “An India-West Special Report: As Death Approaches, Older Indian Americans Unprepared for the End, posted prominently in India-West. It will shine a light on this much needed issue.
If your readers may recollect, India-West has covered and published our previous community events on palliative care and end-of-life care issues in the Indian American community, for example, your story entitled, Aging Indian Americans: Need Is Growing for Culturally-Sensitive Palliative Care.”
Our organization is now called Sukham.
Jerina Kapoor
Founder, president
Sukham
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.