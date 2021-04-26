I am deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of four elderly Sikh employees following the tragic shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis that killed eight people. My most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.
It appears that the American media is downplaying this incident and not giving as much coverage as they gave to the two killings in Minneapolis, maybe because the people who died were not black and the killers were not white policemen, or maybe because the gunman killed himself instead of facing life sentence.
However, the underlying problem is Indian Americans’ conspicuous appearance in public. Many Sikhs and Muslims show off their religious faiths by outwardly signs such as their turbans, dresses and appearances, which draw unwanted attention from people who dislike foreigners in their country.
There are immigrants from all over the world who follow the axiom, “In Rome live like Romans,” and remain inconspicuous. Only Indians and Pakistanis act as if they are in their own countries. When the English ruled India for 250 years they were keeping a distance from Indians and were not openly showing off their religious beliefs and customs. That’s what Indians need to do.
Remember, we are living in a foreign country and it is our duty to assimilate with people of this nation and not live separate lives in ghettos. Our culture, language, religions and traditions will not get absorbed in American society, no matter if our children and grandchildren are born here unless we change ourselves from inside out.
Girish Modi
Decatur, Georgia
