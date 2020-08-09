Regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s very true about the unfortunate racial suffering of the African American community. It’s inhumane and inexcusable.
But when will India-West publish about the hostility of African Americans against Indian Americans? I have heard of just too many episodes.
Look at the disproportionate shops of Indians looted/destroyed and the attacks on Indians. When will you highlight that with a concerted study and hard numbers?
Sam Billimoria
Via Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.