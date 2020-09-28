America is one country where free will and freedom of speech is a privilege of every human being. It is guaranteed by the Constitution. The statue of liberty beacons all to cross over the shores and share the abundance of opportunities to work hard and succeed and yet cherish your heritage.
The nomination of Kamala Harris on a major political party ticket has been cherished by most minorities – Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and quite favorably by Indians in India as well as Indian Americans.
Quite recently, diversity, inclusion, the me-too movement, LGBT movement, and disability considerations have raised the consciousness of the general population. Minorities are standing up for their inclusion for opportunities to move upward and get recognition for their contributions to the society and there is clamor for equality and fairness of treatment for everyone by the society. Kamala Harris does signify her pursuit for fairness and justice for all segments of the population, most definitely minorities.
There were many contenders for the vice presidency position in consideration for the ticket, including women, but she was chosen for her ability to generate enthusiasm due to her professional career and fighting for the rights of the people which Democrats espouse and adhere to philosophically.
Recently, the country celebrated the hundredth-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, that is, the right to vote for women. In the mid-19th century is when women in several countries, the U.S. and Britain along with many other countries, started organizing for women the right to vote. Now, women are represented in almost all major areas, politics, business, religion, academics, science and technology, and space exploration. The numbers may be small but they are increasing.
The major networks recently traced the 100 years and the progress women have made and are continuing to make. The number of women running Fortune 500 companies has hit an all-time record of 37, it was reported by CNN. They further explained the numbers that even though the number of female CEOs is up, it is 7.4% of the Fortune 500 ranked businesses that the magazine compiles each year.
Only three of this year's Fortune 500 female CEOs are women of color, according to Fortune: Gap Inc.'s Syngal, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and Yum China CEO Joey Wat.
Even though minorities are making strides, there remains a lack of racial diversity. With regard to women in politics, this year, in 2020, 127 women have been elected and are holding seats in Congress. Out of those, 105 are Democrats and 22 women are elected Republicans in the United States Congress, comprising 23.7% of the 535 total members; 26 women (26%) serve in the U.S. Senate. Four women non-voting delegates (2D, 2R) also represent American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in the United States House of Representatives.
Judy Chu, Grace Meng, Doris Matsui, Tammy Duckworth, and Pramila Jayapal have always graced Asian events and have identified with Asian issues to a great extent. Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, and Elaine Chao from current the administration, both Republicans, have also spoken about Asian issues, and now, Indian Americans have Kamala Harris who is hoped to represents the Indian Americans’ hopes and aspirations, if elected vice president, and perhaps even one day the first Black female president to join other powerful women globally.
Women make good leaders. A study last year from S&P Global Market Intelligence found that public companies with female CEOs or CFOs often were more profitable and had better stock price performance. India has touted the superb leadership of Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo. She has consistently ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women. For 12 years, from 2006 to 2018, she was the most admired CEO, an Indian American woman who had excelled in running a large corporation.
In spite of all the acumen women have achieved and even after making significant strides to break through the glass ceiling, there's still a lack of racial diversity. The nomination of Kamala Harris signifies great progressive thinking and a smart strategy to win the election.
Many Indian Americans tend to vote largely for Democrats and the diaspora has taken the news of her running enthusiastically. However, the conservative Indian Americans have expressed their disappointment about her absence in the “Howdy Modi” eventin 2019 in Houston. Another disappointment expressed is her identification with her Black heritage and not Indian heritage. It is usually the case that for people who come to a leadership position, each and every move and thought of theirs becomes subject to scrutiny, but time will reward their courage to step up and offer their service for the betterment of lives and the desire to hold a coveted office of the country.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
