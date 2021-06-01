President Joe Biden has signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which incorporates the Jabara-Heyer National Opposition to Hate Assault and Threats to Equality (NO HATE) Act, a national policy that will greatly improve hate crime reporting and provide essential resources for victims and survivors of hate crimes nationwide. The following is a statement from Arusha Gordon, associate director of the James Byrd Jr. Center to Stop Hate with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:
“In light of the continued, senseless attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid harrowing pandemic, this legislation is sorely needed. The NO HATE Act will help improve data on hate crimes, support the creation of hate crime hotlines, improve the response of law enforcement to hate crimes, and, in some cases, require perpetrators of hate crimes to participate in educational programs or community service as a condition of supervised release. And the bipartisan support the Act has received sends a strong signal to survivors of hate crimes and perpetrators alike that these actions will not be tolerated.
“We commend Congress for passing the bill in a bipartisan fashion and President Biden for signing this legislation into law. We also thank the families of Heather Heyer, Khalid Jabara and others for their tireless work in the wake of hate that took the lives of their loved ones.
“The act is an important step to understanding the scope of hate crimes in our country and fighting bigoted violence, but we know our work is not done. Through our James Byrd, Jr. Center to Stop Hate, the Lawyers’ Committee will remain vigilant in the face of hate and will continue to stand in solidarity with directly-impacted families and communities.”
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination.
Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Washington, DC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.